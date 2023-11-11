Paddock throws for 507 yards and his 4th TD pass gives Illinois a 48-45 overtime win over Indiana

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — John Paddock threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Williams in overtime to give Illinois a 48-45 win Saturday over Indiana in a Big Ten game. After Indiana’s Chris Freeman kicked a 41-yard field goal in OT, Paddock scrambled to his right and connected with Williams. Paddock threw for 507 yards and four touchdowns in his first start for the Illini since transferring from Ball State. Replacing injured starter Luke Altmyer, Paddock completed 24 of 36 passes.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.