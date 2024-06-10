Pacquiao looks for comeback title fight against Mario Barrios

TOKYO (AP) — Manny Pacquiao says that a title fight against Mario Barrios is in the works, with details still being ironed out. Pacquiao is a former world champion who retired in 2021. He spoke in Japan to promote a three-round exhibition on July 28 against Japanese MMA fighter Chihiro Suzuki. Pacquiao says the fight is “still in under negotiation,” He hinted any eventual fight would be in November or December. But he said his mind was only on Suzuki.

