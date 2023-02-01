Pack’s late flurry lifts No. 23 Miami past Va Tech, 92-83

By TIM REYNOLDS The Associated Press
Virginia Tech forward Justyn Mutts (25) attempts to pass the ball between Miami guard Jordan Miller (11) and forward Norchad Omier (15) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in Coral Gables, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Marta Lavandier]

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Nigel Pack scored 17 points in a 5-minute span late in the second half, and No. 23 Miami stayed unbeaten at home this season by topping Virginia Tech 92-83 on Tuesday night. Norchad Omier led Miami with 21 points, while Isaiah Wong had 18 and Jordan Miller finished with 14 for the Hurricanes (17-5, 8-4 Atlantic Coast Conference). Hunter Cattoor and Sean Pedulla each scored 20 for Virginia Tech, while Grant Basile each added 17 and Justyn Mutts finished with 10 for the Hokies (13-9, 3-8).

