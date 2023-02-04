Pack’s 20 lead No. 23 Miami to 78-74 win over No. 20 Clemson

By PETE IACOBELLI The Associated Press
Miami guard Jordan Miller (11) dribbles the ball against Clemson forward Hunter Tyson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Sean Rayford]

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Nijel Pack scored 20 points and Isaiah Wong 15 as No. 23 Miami used a second-half burst to hold off No. 20 Clemson 78-74 on Saturday. Pack and Wong each hit 3-pointers right after halftime as the Hurricanes used a 21-9 surge to open a 56-44 lead with 11:10 to play. They withstood a Clemson comeback as the Tigers cut things to 76-74 in the final seconds, but could get not closer and lost their second straight after opening ACC play 10-1. PJ Hall had 19 points to lead Clemson.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.