Pack’s 20 lead No. 23 Miami to 78-74 win over No. 20 Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Nijel Pack scored 20 points and Isaiah Wong 15 as No. 23 Miami used a second-half burst to hold off No. 20 Clemson 78-74 on Saturday. Pack and Wong each hit 3-pointers right after halftime as the Hurricanes used a 21-9 surge to open a 56-44 lead with 11:10 to play. They withstood a Clemson comeback as the Tigers cut things to 76-74 in the final seconds, but could get not closer and lost their second straight after opening ACC play 10-1. PJ Hall had 19 points to lead Clemson.

