Packers try to extend winning streak to 4 while the Jaguars look for back-to-back victories

Green Bay (5-2) at Jacksonville (2-5)

Sunday, 1 p.m., FOX.

BetMGM NFL Odds: Packers by 4.

Against the spread: Green Bay 4-3; Jacksonville 3-4.

Series record: Packers lead 5-2.

Last meeting: Packers beat the Jaguars 24-20 in Green Bay on Nov. 15, 2020.

Last week: Packers beat the Texans 24-22; Jaguars beat the Patriots 32-16.

Packers offense: overall (6), rush (5), pass (9), scoring (7).

Packers defense: overall (15), rush (13), pass (15), scoring (10).

Jaguars offense: overall (17), rush (12), pass (19), scoring (21T).

Jaguars defense: overall (27T), rush (6), pass (31), scoring (30).

Turnover differential: Packers plus-6; Jaguars minus-4.

Packers player to watch

Since returning from a one-game suspension that followed his absence from two practices, WR Romeo Doubs has emerged as one of Jordan Love’s most reliable options. Doubs scored two touchdowns in a 34-13 victory over Arizona and followed that up by having eight catches for 94 yards against the Texans.

Jaguars player to watch

Tank Bigsby had a career-high 118 yards rushing and two touchdowns against New England last week and is tied for second in the NFL at 6.2 yards a carry. He trails Baltimore’s Derrick Henry and Lamar Jackson. Even if he returns to a backup role, the Jaguars plan to get him plenty of touches moving forward.

Key matchup

Jaguars WR Brian Thomas Jr. versus one of the NFL’s best secondaries. Thomas leads all rookies with 513 yards receiving and already has emerged as one of the most explosive deep threats in team history. The first-round pick from LSU has four receptions longer than 30 yards, including three that gained 58, 66 and 85. The Packers have the secondary to slow him down, beginning with veteran CB Jaire Alexander and including the league’s top safety tandem, Xavier McKinney and Evan Williams.

Key injuries

Packers: DL Devonte Wyatt (ankle) has missed Green Bay’s past three games but practiced on a limited basis this week. LB Quay Walker is working his way through the NFL’s concussion protocol. … Jaguars: LB Foye Oluokun (foot), who led the NFL in solo tackles the past two seasons, is expected to be activated off injured reserve. S Andrew Wingard (knee) might be another week away. RB Travis Etienne (hamstring) could return after missing most of the past two games. LT Cam Robinson (concussion) is his working his way through league protocols.

Series notes

Neither team has topped 28 points in their previous seven meetings. … The Packers have won three in a row in the series, with the past two decided by four points. … The Jaguars have one win against Green Bay in Jacksonville, in 2008. The Jags sealed that 20-16 victory by intercepting Aaron Rodgers in the final minute.

Stats and stuff

Love has thrown multiple TD passes in nine straight games, the third-longest streak in Packers history. Aaron Rodgers threw multiple TD passes in 13 consecutive games in 2011, and Brett Favre did it in 12 straight in 1994-95. … Although he missed two games with a knee injury, Love has thrown 15 TD passes this season, which matches Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson for the second most in the league. Tampa Bay’s Baker Mayfield has 18. Love also has eight interceptions to match Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes and Las Vegas’ Gardner Minshew for the league’s most. … The previous time the Packers played in Jacksonville, they lost 38-3 to the New Orleans Saints in their 2021 season opener. The game was moved to Jacksonville because of Hurricane Ida. … Packers K Brandon McManus, who played for the Jaguars last season, joined his new team last week and made a game-winning, 45-yard field goal as time expired. … The Packers have an NFL-leading 17 takeaways. McKinney intercepted a pass in each of Green Bay’s first five games. McKinney’s six total takeaways — he also has a fumble recovery — are tops in the league. … Packers RB Josh Jacobs has 540 yards rushing to rank fourth in the league. … Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence has two TD passes in three of his past four games. … Tank Bigsby is one of three RBs — along with Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry — with 100-plus yards and two rushing TDs this season. … TE Evan Engram has at least four receptions in 11 consecutive home games. … DE Josh Hines-Allen has a sacks in three straight home games. … LB Devin Lloyd led the team with season-high 11 tackles, including a sack, last week but could be the odd man out when Oloukun returns. That’s because second-year pro Ventrell Miller has played so well during Oloukun’s absence.

Fantasy tip

Packers TE Tucker Kraft, who ranks second among tight ends with four TDs, is a must-start considering the Jaguars allowed big plays to tight ends the past three weeks: Indy’s Mo Alie-Cox (2 for 37 yards, TD), Chicago’s Cole Kmet (5 for 70, 2 TDs) and New England’s Hunter Henry (8 for 92).

