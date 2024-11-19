Packers seeking to fix red-zone struggles after narrow escape at Chicago

Although Green Bay is on pace for its highest-scoring season since 2021, struggles in the red zone have prevented the Packers from producing up to their capabilities.

A late rally in Sunday’s 20-19 victory at Chicago could represent a turning point.

Green Bay pulled ahead for good with 2:59 remaining when Jordan Love scored from 1 yard out against a Bears defense that has allowed touchdowns on a league-low 40.6% of opponents’ red-zone possessions. Before that score, delivering inside the 20-yard line had remained as elusive as it’s been all season for the Packers.

The Packers have scored touchdowns on 19 of their 39 red-zone possessions to rank 27th in the NFL. They haven’t finished a season with touchdowns on fewer than half of their red-zone drives since 2006.

“I feel like sometimes we pick the wrong time to have a missed (assignment) and things like that,” running back Josh Jacobs said after the game. “We might have a mishap here and it’s like, ‘Not in here.’ In the red zone, you’ve got to be perfect.”

Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love scores a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nam Y. Huh

The Packers were far from that Sunday as they reached Chicago’s 5-yard line without scoring on two drives.

They had second-and-1 at the 5 late in the second quarter until a penalty and a 5-yard loss by Jayden Reed pushed them back to third-and-11 at the 15. That drive ended when Love overthrew Tucker Kraft and was intercepted by Terell Smith.

“We had Tucker Kraft right there kind of on a pivot route and I missed him on the throw,” Love said. “Just missed high. Obviously sailed over his head and the DB was right there to make a play on it.”

Early in the fourth quarter, the Packers trailed 19-14 when Love was sacked on third-and-goal at the 5. After coach Matt LaFleur decided against a short field goal attempt, Love found nobody open on fourth down and scrambled until he got tackled at the 1.

“All in all, we know and recognize where we’re having most of our struggles, and most of our struggles right now on offense are coming in the red area,” LaFleur said Monday. “Again, self-inflicted wounds, whether it’s penalties or negative plays. And then on third down we just have to do a better job. That’s the emphasis, and we’re working hard at it. It’s just we haven’t gotten the results that we’d like right now.”

What’s working

The Packers ran for 106 yards and two touchdowns Sunday and have the NFL’s fourth-ranked rushing offense. Love had 261 yards passing on just 17 attempts. But the Packers owe this win to their special teams. Karl Brooks saved the day by blocking Cairo Santos’ 46-yard field-goal attempt as time expired.

What needs work

The Packers couldn’t contain Bears QB Caleb Williams through the air or on the ground. … The Packers allowed 179 yards rushing, the most they’ve given up all season. … The Bears were 9 of 16 and the Packers 1 of 5 on third-down conversions.

Stock up

WR Christian Watson had four catches for a career-high 150 yards, including a 60-yarder that set up the go-ahead touchdown. This was the 2022 second-round pick’s first game with at least 100 yards receiving since his rookie season. … RB Josh Jacobs had 76 yards rushing with a touchdown and 58 yards receiving. … DL Brenton Cox Jr. played his first game of the season and recorded a sack. He had been inactive for the Packers’ first nine games.

Stock down

WR Dontayvion Wicks was targeted just once Sunday and didn’t catch a pass for a second straight game. Wicks scored two touchdowns when the Packers beat the Bears in last year’s regular-season finale to clinch a playoff berth. … DL Kenny Clark didn’t have any tackles for a second straight game. The three-time Pro Bowl selection is still seeking his first sack of the season. … Even after the trade of DL Preston Smith to Pittsburgh a week earlier, DL Lukas Van Ness didn’t start and played only 34.7% of the Packers’ defensive snaps. The 2023 first-round pick has one sack this season.

Injuries

CB Jaire Alexander missed the second half as he continues to deal with a knee injury. … OL Jordan Morgan (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve Saturday. … RB MarShawn Lloyd was activated from injured reserve Monday. Lloyd went on injured reserve Sept. 17 with an ankle problem, and LaFleur said Friday the rookie third-round pick also was dealing with appendicitis.

Key number

11 — Green Bay has won 11 straight over Chicago, the longest active win streak by any NFL team over a single opponent. It’s also the second-longest win streak over a single opponent in Packers history. Green Bay beat the Chicago Cardinals 15 consecutive times from 1937-46.

Next steps

The Packers have a chance to avenge their playoff loss from last season when they host the San Francisco 49ers (5-5) on Sunday.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.