Packers QB Jordan Love injured in closing seconds of loss to Eagles in Brazil

SAO PAULO (AP) — Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love was helped off the field after getting injured in the final seconds of the Packers’ 34-29 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday night.

After driving the Packers beyond midfield, Love was pressured by Jalen Carter and Josh Sweat. Love threw a backward pass to Josh Jacobs and landed awkwardly. He stayed down for several seconds before limping to the sideline with assistance.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur had no update on Love’s injury after the game.

Love signed a four-year, $220 million extension this summer after leading the NFL’s youngest team to the playoffs last season, his first as a starter.

Malik Willis took over for Love for the final 6 seconds. The Packers sent a seventh-round pick to the Tennessee Titans last week to acquire Willis and make him their backup quarterback.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) is helped off the field after getting hurt during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, at the Neo Quimica Arena in Sao Paulo. (AP Photo/Doug Benc) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Doug Benc

Green Bay also has 2023 fifth-round pick Sean Clifford on its practice squad.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.