Pack, Wong lead No. 24 Miami’s rout of Florida St.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Nijel Pack and Isaiah Wong scored 18 points apiece as No. 24 Miami cruised to an 86-63 win over Florida State on Tuesday. Norchad Omier had 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Hurricanes (16-4, 7-3 Atlantic Coast Conference), who halted a nine-game slide to the Seminoles. Caleb Mills scored 12 points, the 12th straight game he has scored 10 or more points for Florida State (7-14, 5-5).
Florida State center Naheem McLeod (24) dunks the ball in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Miami in Tallahassee, Fla., Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Phil Sears)
Miami guard Isaiah Wong (2) makes an outlet pass after coming up with a loose ball as Florida State guard Caleb Mills (4) watches in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Tallahassee, Fla., Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Phil Sears)
Miami forward Norchad Omier (15) grabs a rebound over Florida State guard Jalen Warley (1) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Tallahassee, Fla., Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Phil Sears)
