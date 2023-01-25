Pack, Wong lead No. 24 Miami’s rout of Florida St.

By BOB FERRANTE The Associated Press
Miami guard Nijel Pack (24) gets a rebound as Florida State center Naheem McLeod (24) looks on in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Tallahassee, Fla., Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Phil Sears)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Phil Sears]

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Nijel Pack and Isaiah Wong scored 18 points apiece as No. 24 Miami cruised to an 86-63 win over Florida State on Tuesday. Norchad Omier had 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Hurricanes (16-4, 7-3 Atlantic Coast Conference), who halted a nine-game slide to the Seminoles. Caleb Mills scored 12 points, the 12th straight game he has scored 10 or more points for Florida State (7-14, 5-5).

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.