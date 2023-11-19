Pack scores 28 against former school, No. 12 Miami tops Kansas State 91-83 for Bahamas title

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Nijel Pack scored 20 of his 28 points in the first half against his former school, and No. 12 Miami topped Kansas State 91-83 on Sunday to win the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas championship. Norchad Omier scored 23 for the Hurricanes (5-0), who are essentially assured of tying a school record by being in the AP Top 25 for the 17th consecutive week when the new poll comes out Monday. Cam Carter scored 28 points and Arthur Kaluma had 18 points and 12 rebounds for Kansas State (3-2).

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.