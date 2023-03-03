Pacific ousts Pepperdine 84-71 in first round of WCC tourney

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Keylan Boone scored 25 points, Moe Adum added 22 and Pacific defeated Pepperdine 84-71 in the first round of the West Coast Conference Tournament. Boone sank 11 of 15 shots with three 3-pointers and added five rebounds for the seventh-seeded Tigers (15-17). Adum made 9 of 15 shots with three 3-pointers. Jordan Ivy-Curry came off the bench to score 12 and Judson Martindale added 10 points and four assists. Maxwell Lewis totaled 16 points, seven rebounds and four assists for the Waves (9-20). Pacific advances to play No. 6 seed San Francisco on Friday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.