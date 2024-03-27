Pacific hires Dave Smart as new men’s basketball coach

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Pacific has hired former Canadian college basketball coach Dave Smart as its new men’s basketball coach. Athletic director Adam Tschuor announced the decision to hire Smart as the replacement for the recently fired Leonard Perry. Smart spent this past season as an assistant at Texas Tech but has a long history as a head coach in Canada, winning 656 games in 18 seasons at Carleton University. Pacific went 6-26 this season and lost all 16 conference games under Perry.

