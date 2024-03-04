Pacific fires men’s basketball coach Leonard Perry after a winless conference season

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Pacific has fired basketball coach Leonard Perry after the team went winless in the West Coast Conference regular season. The school announced that Perry would be reassigned to other duties at the school and associate coach Josh Newman will serve as interim head coach at the conference tournament. Perry had a 29-65 record in three seasons for the Tigers. Pacific is 6-25 this season and lost all 16 conference games. The Tigers will play in the WCC conference tournament opener on Thursday in Las Vegas against Pepperdine.

