Pacific ends 11-game skid against Cal, beats Bears 87-79

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Donovan Williams scored 23 points and reserve Judson Martindale scored 15 points and Pacific ended an 11-game losing streak to Cal, beating the Bears 87-79. Pacific’s Villiam Garcia Adsten made two foul shots with 7:16 left to give the Tigers a 63-62 and they led the rest of the way. Jaylon Tyson’s layup with 9:19 remaining gave Cal a 62-58 lead and the Bears didn’t score again until Jalen Cone made two foul shots with 4:10 remaining and Cal trailed 73-64. Cone scored 22 points and and Tyson scored 20 points and collected 11 rebounds for Cal.

