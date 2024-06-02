Pachuca wins CONCACAF Champions Cup title with 3-0 win over the Columbus Crew

PACHUCA, Mexico (AP) — Salomón Rondón scored a pair of goals and Pachuca won its sixth CONCACAF Champions Cup title with a 3-0 victory over the Columbus Crew. Emilio Rodriguez added a goal in the victory at Pachuca’s Estadio Hidalgo on Saturday that earned the club a spot in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, which will be held for the first time in the United States. The win was Pachuca’s 31st straight at home in Champions Cup matches. The Liga MX team has the second-most overall titles in the competition.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.