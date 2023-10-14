Pachot throws 3 TD passes, Wright runs for 2 and Missouri State beats Western Illinois 48-7

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Jordan Pachot threw three touchdown passes, Jacardia Wright rushed for two scores, and Missouri State rolled past winless Western Illinois 48-7. Pachot was 17 of 24 and 217 yards for the nation’s third-ranked passing yards offense. Wright had 163 yards on 22 carries. Terique Owens made six catches for 98 yards and a score. Jakairi Moses and Jmariyae Robinson also had touchdown catches. The Bears outgained the Leathernecks 420-268. Wright’s two touchdown runs and Owen Rozanc’s two field goals came in the first half when Missouri State took a 20-7 lead.

