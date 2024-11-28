Pacers’ trio leads Indiana to 3rd straight win with 121-114 victory over Trail Blazers

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Pascal Siakam matched a season high with 29 points, Tyrese Haliburton had 28 and 10 assists and the Indiana Pacers overcame a sluggish first half to defeat the Portland Trail Blazers 121-114 on Wednesday night.

Bennedict Mathurin added 24 points and 10 rebounds for Indiana.

The Pacers led by 11 entering the final quarter and fended off a Trail Blazers rally as Haliburton scored 12 points and Siakam nine down the stretch for their third consecutive victory.

The Blazers hit nine 3-pointers in the first half and led by as much as 10 in the second quarter. Mathurin rallied the Pacers with 13 points in the quarter to pull the teams even at 60 at halftime.

Anfernee Simons led Portland with 30 points, including six 3-pointers. Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe each had 17.

Both teams are now 1-2 in NBA Cup play.

Takeaways

Blazers: After dictating play and leading for much of the early going, the visitors were unable to recover from shooting lapses in the second half. Portland trimmed an 11-point deficit to two, but started missing again as the Pacers pulled away. The Blazers are 3-8 on the road.

Pacers: Despite sporadic defense in the first half, Indiana finally found its offensive rhythm in the second half as the familiar formula of Siakam, Mathurin and Haliburton took turns making shots. The trio have been consistently clutch as Indiana improved to 7-2 at home.

Key moment

Indiana led by just three when Siakam sank a 3-pointer and hit a 9-foot jumper on back-to-back possessions for a 108-100 lead with 5:07 remaining.

Key stat

Mathurin has scored 20 or more points in eight of the past 13 games.

Up next

The Trail Blazers host Sacramento on Friday, and the Pacers host Detroit the same day.

