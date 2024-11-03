Pacers lose backup Isaiah Jackson to season-ending Achilles tendon injury

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Pacers forward Isaiah Jackson will miss the rest of this season after tearing his right Achilles tendon in Friday night’s game at New Orleans. Team officials made the announcement Saturday night. Jackson left the game with what was initially described as a calf injury. But an MRI taken during the Pacers current road trip revealed the Achilles tendon injury. He’s scheduled to undergo surgery Monday. Jackson was a first-round draft pick in 2021 out of Kentucky and has played primarily as a backup with Indiana since entering the league. He was averaging 7.0 points and 5.6 rebounds in five games this season.

