Pacers keeping coach Rick Carlisle on board with multiyear contract extension

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlisle has agreed to a contract extension that will keep him in Indianapolis for the foreseeable future. Terms of the deal were not immediately available. But with so many key players already locked up with deals, keeping Carlisle around is yet another essential piece as the Pacers emerge from two seasons of rebuilding. The 63-year-old coach won his 897th career game Wednesday night against Washington. He also won the 2010-11 NBA championship with the Dallas Mavericks. He was the 2001-02 NBA coach of the year and was the All-Star Game coach in 2004 during his first stint with Indiana.

