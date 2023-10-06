Pacers help Pakistan beat the Netherlands at the Cricket World Cup

HYDERABAD, India (AP) — Pakistan overcame a top-order batting hiccup with sharp pace bowling to beat the Netherlands by 81 runs at the Cricket World Cup. All-rounder Bas de Leede picked up 4-62 with his seam bowling to bowl out Pakistan for 286 with an over to spare after captain Scott Edwards won the toss and elected to chase on a dry wicket. De Leede then kept the Netherlands in the chase with a knock of 67 off 68 balls before Pakistan struck through express fast bowler Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi to bowl out the Dutchmen for 205 in 41 overs. Rauf took 3-43 and Afridi claimed 1-37.

