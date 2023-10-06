Pacers help Pakistan beat the Netherlands at the Cricket World Cup

By The Associated Press
Pakistan's captain Babar Azam and Netherlands' captain Scott Edwards wait for the coin toss before the start of the ICC Cricket World Cup match between Netherlands and Pakistan in Hyderabad, India, Friday, Oct. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Eranga Jayawardena]

HYDERABAD, India (AP) — Pakistan overcame a top-order batting hiccup with sharp pace bowling to beat the Netherlands by 81 runs at the Cricket World Cup. All-rounder Bas de Leede picked up 4-62 with his seam bowling to bowl out Pakistan for 286 with an over to spare after captain Scott Edwards won the toss and elected to chase on a dry wicket. De Leede then kept the Netherlands in the chase with a knock of 67 off 68 balls before Pakistan struck through express fast bowler Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi to bowl out the Dutchmen for 205 in 41 overs. Rauf took 3-43 and Afridi claimed 1-37.

