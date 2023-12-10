Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton’s star on the rise after an impressive In-Season Tournament showing

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton just wants to win. He doesn’t care about his stats, he doesn’t want to be put in any conversations regarding All-Star teams, and he certainly isn’t interested in talks of him being an MVP candidate. He just wants to win. And while it may not have happened Saturday night, when the Los Angeles Lakers defeated Indiana 123-109 in the inaugural In-Season Tournament championship, the rest of the league should be on notice about Haliburton and Pacers.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.