Pacers center James Wiseman has torn left Achilles tendon after brief season debut

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Pacers center James Wiseman tore his left Achilles tendon in the season opener. Wiseman was playing in his first game with the Pacers when he was hurt in the first quarter of their 115-109 victory at Detroit. Wiseman limped off the floor after missing a 3-pointer after scoring six points in his first 4 1/2 minutes. Wiseman had an MRI Thursday that confirmed the injury, and the Pacers said they are working with Wiseman to evaluate treatment options. The No. 2 pick in the 2020 draft joined Indiana this summer.

