Pacers are back in the Eastern Conference finals, and don’t tell them they can’t win playing fast

NEW YORK (AP) — The Indiana Pacers are headed back to the Eastern Conference finals and don’t plan to slow down when they get there. Not when they are so good at playing fast. Indiana put up some of the best offensive numbers in NBA history during the regular season by pushing the tempo. The pace is rarely as quick in the playoffs, but All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton believes the Pacers may be changing the thinking that teams have to play slow in the postseason. After beating New York in Game 7 on Sunday, Indiana headed to Boston to open the next round on Tuesday.

