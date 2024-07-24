Pacers agree to 3-year, $59 million deal with Andrew Nembhard, AP source says

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A person with knowledge of the details says Andrew Nembhard and the Indiana Pacers have agreed to a three-year contract worth $59 million. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the deal has not been announced. Nembhard started 47 games in his second NBA season, most playing alongside All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton. Nembhard averaged 9.2 points and was second on the team with 4.1 assists. The move means Indiana has locked up its starting backcourt for at least three more seasons.

