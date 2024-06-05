Pace sets up India’s 8-wicket win; Uganda gets its 1st win at cricket’s Twenty20 World Cup

WESTBURY, New York (AP) — Jasprit Bumrah and India’s pace attack did most of the damage before Rohit Sharma scored a 37-ball half-century to steer the team to an eight-wicket win over Ireland at cricket’s Twenty20 World Cup. Sharma plundered four boundaries and three sixes before retiring hurt for 52. Rishabh Pant added 36 not out as India reached 97 for 2 in 12.2 overs after routing Ireland for 96. Allrounder Hardik Pandya took 3-27 for India while Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh took two wickets each as fast bowlers accounted for eight of the 10 Irish wickets. Uganda secured its first win at the T20 World Cup when it edged Papua New Guinea by three wickets in a low-scoring thriller.

