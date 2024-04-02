‘Pac-2’ members Oregon St, Washington St cashing in but could be more to come from women’s tourney

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Thanks to four men’s teams from the Pac-12 Conference making the NCAA Tournament and all winning at least one game, Washington State and Oregon State have added another chunk of change to their coffers in the last couple weeks. If only those same payouts were available on the women’s side of the tournament. Then the remaining two schools carrying the banner of the Pac-12 moving forward would really be collecting funds. The performance revenue distribution model on the men’s side could be coming to the women’s side soon.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.