Pac-12’s postseason bowl agreements remain for Oregon State and Washington State

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
FILE - This Aug. 29, 2019, file photo shows the Pac-12 logo at Sun Devil Stadium during the second half of an NCAA college football game between Arizona State and Kent State in Tempe, Ariz. Media Day for the Pac-12 was unlike any previous gatherings as the conference commissioner and officials and coaches from remaining members Oregon State and Washington State gathered in Las Vegas to talk about the upcoming football season. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ralph Freso]

The Pac-12’s existing bowl game agreements will continue through the 2025 season despite the league’s breakup. Among other things, it means Oregon State and Washington State, the two remaining Pac-12 schools after the conference collapsed in realignment last summer, will retain their postseason opportunities. The league has worked with the ACC, Big 12 and Big Ten conferences on the agreements for the Holiday Bowl, Independence Bowl, Las Vegas Bowl, LA Bowl, Sun Bowl, Alamo Bowl and the ESPN bowl pool.

