Pac-12 to provide more access to players, coaches during football broadcasts

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Pac-12 will provide more access to players and coaches during broadcasts of football games next season, including in-game coaches interviews and halftime camera access. The changes will be implemented throughout football broadcasts on ESPN, Fox Sports and the Pac-12 Networks. The expanded access also will include coaches and select athletes wired on the field during pregame activities, cameras without sound in the coaches’ booths and extended handheld camera permission. Locker room camera access will be pregame and at halftime.

