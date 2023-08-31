Pac-12 This Week: No. 14 Utah gets big opening test against Florida

FILE - Colorado head coach Deion Sanders looks on in the first half of the team's spring practice NCAA college football game, April 22, 2023, in Boulder, Colo. Colorado opens their season at TCU on Sept. 2. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/David Zalubowski]

No. 14 Utah gets a big test to open the season against Florida. The Utes are the two-time reigning Pac-12 champions and are expected to contend for a third. The big question is the health of quarterback Cameron Rising. He’s been rehabbing a torn ACL suffered in the Rose Bowl and is expected to be a game-time decision. The first full week of Pac-12 football will also include Boise State at No. 10 Washington and Colorado coach Deion Sanders’ debut against No. 17 TCU.

