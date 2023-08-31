Pac-12 This Week: No. 14 Utah gets big opening test against Florida

No. 14 Utah gets a big test to open the season against Florida. The Utes are the two-time reigning Pac-12 champions and are expected to contend for a third. The big question is the health of quarterback Cameron Rising. He’s been rehabbing a torn ACL suffered in the Rose Bowl and is expected to be a game-time decision. The first full week of Pac-12 football will also include Boise State at No. 10 Washington and Colorado coach Deion Sanders’ debut against No. 17 TCU.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.