Pac-12 This Week: Colorado looks to get back on track at Arizona State
Colorado or Arizona State will snap its losing streak in conference games when they meet Saturday in Tempe, Arizona, The Buffaloes have an eight-game losing streak in the Pac-12 while the Sun Devils have dropped their last six in the conference. Other Pac-12 games this week include 13th-ranked Washington State visiting UCLA, No. 15 Oregon State at California and No. 9 USC hosting Arizona.
