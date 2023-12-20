Pac-12 Signing Day: Oregon lands top-five class as it prepares to head to Big Ten

Oregon put together the kind of class that should help the Ducks compete in their new home as they move from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten. The Ducks are on track to produce their second straight top-10 class. A composite ranking of recruiting sites compiled by 247Sports had Oregon with the nation’s No. 5 class as of late Wednesday. Oregon’s class is ranked behind only Ohio State among its new Big Ten counterparts.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.