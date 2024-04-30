Pac-12 posts an impressive haul in the NFL draft before the conference breaks up

The final season of the Pac-12 turned out to be as big a hit in the NFL draft as it was on the field. The conference that is breaking up with 10 schools joining new leagues next season produced a record haul over the draft weekend led by No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams of Southern California. The Pac-12 produced six of the top 15 players, eight overall first-rounders and 43 total players drafted for the most for the conference in the seven-round era that started in 1994. Only the SEC had more players picked with 59.

