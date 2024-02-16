Pac-12 parts ways with Commissioner George Kliavkoff, who oversaw demise of league with realignment

The Pac-12 is parting ways with Commissioner George Kliavkoff after the former MGM executive oversaw the demise of the once-powerful league during a wave of conference realignment last year. The Pac-12 Board of Directors announced the move in a two-sentence news release. It said the conference and Kliavkoff “mutually agreed to part ways, effective February 29, 2024.” The conference said more details about new leadership would be announced next week. Kliavkoff was a surprising and unconventional hiring in the spring of 2021 when he was picked to succeed Larry Scott.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.