Pac-12 filled with players poised for breakouts in the fall
By JOHN MARSHALL The Associated Press
FILE - Then-Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei passes the ball in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Miami on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith pulled off one of the biggest gets from the transfer portal by landing Uiagalelei from Clemson. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jacob Kupferman]
Spring football practices have helped identify Pac-12 players poised to have breakout seasons. Oregon State had a breakout season under Jonathan Smith last season and could have another big year with Clemson transfer quarterback DJ Uiagalelei leading the way. Arizona receiver Tetairoa McMillan is expected to build on a strong first season in the desert. Former Arizona receiver Dorian Singer immediately gives USC quarterback Caleb Williams a new No. 1 receiver with Jordan Addison off to the NFL.
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
FILE - Then-Arizona wide receiver Dorian Singer (5) runs the ball after a catch against California during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. Singer was Arizona's leading receiver last season with 66 catches for 1,105 yards before deciding to transfer to USC. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez, File)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Godofredo A. Vásquez
FILE - Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan catches a pass for a touchdown over Washington linebacker Kamren Fabiculanan during the second half of an NCAA football game, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Seattle. McMillan, the highest-rated recruit in school history, had a strong first season, leading all FBS true freshmen with 702 yards receiving on 39 receptions and eight touchdowns. (AP Photo/John Froschauer, File)