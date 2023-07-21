LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Pac-12 could be the Conference of Quarterbacks this season. USC’s Caleb Williams is the reigning Heisman Trophy winner. Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. made the preseason all-conference second team after throwing for 4,641 yards and 31 touchdowns last season. Oregon’s Bo Nix was named honorable mention after also posting outstanding numbers. Not making any of the teams were such notable QBs as Utah’s Cam Rising. He’s coming off back-to-back Pac-12 championships. Seven quarterbacks attended Pac-12 media day on Friday, highlighting the depth at that position.

