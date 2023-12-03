Pac-12 as we’ve known it says farewell with return to playoff, 8 total teams going bowling

The Pac-12 is returning to the College Football Playoff for the first time in seven years, has another school as part of the New Year’s Six and will send a total of eight teams to bowls in the last year with its current membership. The conference has its most teams in a bowl game since 2017 but it comes with the cloud hanging over all the teams representing the league for the last time. No. 2 Washington is the highlight after being selected for the CFP. The Huskies will face Texas in the Sugar Bowl.

