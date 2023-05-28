Pablo Larrazabal wins KLM Open by 2 shots for 9th title on European tour

CROMVOIRT, Netherlands (AP) — Spanish golfer Pablo Larrazabal won the KLM Open by two strokes to claim his ninth title on the European tour and a second in the space of four weeks. The 40-year-old Larrazabal started the final round with a one-stroke lead and shot 3-under 69 at Bernardus Golf. Larrazabal punched the air repeatedly and beat his chest after rolling in a putt from 21 feet at the last for a third birdie in his final four holes. He finished on 13 under par overall. His round began badly after making a double-bogey 6 at No. 2 but he recovered with back-to-back birdies from No. 6 and then came home in 32.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.