Pablo Castrillo wins his 2nd Spanish Vuelta stage as Ben O’Connor loses more ground to Primoz Roglic

CUITU NEGRU, Spain (AP) — Pablo Castrillo came through with his second stage win in the Spanish Vuelta while Primoz Roglic moved closer to overall leader Ben O’Connor. Castrillo grabbed the 15th-stage victory after a mountainous 143-kilometer (89-mile) route over three peaks to the special-category summit finish atop the infamous Cuitu Negru. The win came three days after Castrillo prevailed at Manzaneda summit to honor team founder Manolo Azcona, who passed away that day.

