P.J. Washington agrees to a 3-year, $48 million contract to remain with the Hornets, AP source says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says the Charlotte Hornets have agreed to a three-year contract worth $48 million with starting forward P.J. Washington. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Saturday because the deal has not been signed. The person said the deal is expected to be signed early next week. ESPN was first to report the deal. The 25-year-old Washington was a restricted free agent and this deal prevents him from hitting the unrestricted free agent market next year. Washington started 73 games for Charlotte and averaged a career-high 15.7 points per game.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.