Ozzie Albies put on injured list by Atlanta Braves with broken right big toe

HOUSTON (AP) — Second baseman Ozzie Albies was put on the 10-day injured list by the Atlanta Braves because of a broken right big toe. Albies was hit on his foot by a curveball from Houston rookie Spencer Arrighetti in the second inning of Atlanta’s 6-1 win on Monday night. Albies remained in the game and went 1 for 3 with a walk. Atlanta said Tuesday that X-rays revealed the fracture. A 27-year-old three-time All-Star, Albies is hitting .317 with two home runs and 14 RBIs. Atlanta selected the contract of infielder David Fletcher from Triple-A Gwinnett.

