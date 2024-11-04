Ozuna’s $16 million option exercised by Braves, who turn down Jackson and d’Arnaud

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Designated hitter Marcell Ozuna’s $16 million option for 2025 has been exercised by the Atlanta Braves, who have declined options on right-hander Luke Jackson and catcher Travis d’Arnaud. Ozuna, who turns 34 on Nov. 12, was picked for his third All-Star team this year, hitting .302 with 39 homers and 104 RBIs. The option raises the value of his contract to $80 million over five seasons. Jackson’s option was for $7 million with a $2 million buyout, and d’Arnaud’s option was for $8 million with no buyout.

