Owusu, Johnson spark Toronto to 1-0 victory over Revolution

TORONTO (AP) — Prince Owusu scored midway through the second half and Sean Johnson made it stand up in Toronto FC’s 1-0 victory over the New England Revolution. Owusu, making his fifth start, found the net in the 66th minute to give Johnson the only goal he would need. Owusu’s three previous goals this season came as a substitute. Johnson stopped three shots in each half for Toronto (4-4-1), which snapped a three-match losing streak. Henrich Ravas had seven saves for New England (1-6-1).

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.