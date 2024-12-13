Owners of the Vancouver Whitecaps announce plans to sell the MLS team

The Vancouver Whitecaps’ ownership group has announced the Major League Soccer team is up for sale. The group hired Goldman Sachs to help sell the team and guide the transition. Greg Kerfoot has been owner of the club since 2002, when it was part of the North American Soccer League. Steve Luczo, Jeff Mallett and former NBA star Steve Nash joined Kerfoot in 2008, and the Whitecaps became part of MLS in 2011.

