Owner changes retirement plans for Kentucky winner Rich Strike, colt won’t hit sales block

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — The upset winner of the 2022 Kentucky Derby won’t be on the sales block at Keeneland on Friday. Rick Dawson, who owns Rich Strike, says on social media that he has revised his plan for the 4-year-old colt. He says Rich Strike will continue light exercise at a farm in Kentucky and Dawson will announce future plans when it’s appropriate. He said last week that Rich Strike was being retired and entered into this weekend’s Keeneland sale. Earlier in November, Dawson had said Rich Strike would head to Florida to spend the winter with Hall of Fame trainer Bill Mott, but then he backtracked on those plans.

