Own-goals lead the way in the scoring chart after bizarre start to Euro 2024

GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) — There’s just no stopping the top scorer at the European Championship. Own-goals lead the way in the scoring chart. The fifth one of the tournament came via Italy defender Riccardo Calafiori in his team’s 1-0 loss to Spain. The other unfortunate players to score in their own net were Germany’s Antonio Rüdiger, Austria’s Maximilian Wöber, the Czech Republic’s Robin Hranáč and Albania’s Klaus Gjasula. There were a tournament-record 11 own-goals at the last edition. Only one player has two goals and that’s Germany forward Jamal Musiala. There have been no penalties among the 47 goals.

