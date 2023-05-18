Own-goal sparks Cincinnati to 3-0 victory over Montreal

CINCINNATI (AP) — An own-goal by Joel Waterman in the second minute of play provided the spark, leading FC Cincinnati to a 3-0 victory over CF Montreal. Luciano Acosta stretched the lead to 2-0 with his third goal of the season — unassisted in the 26th minute. Brandon Vazquez added his third goal of the season — with an assist from Obinna Nwobodo — to give Cincinnati a three-goal lead in the 65th minute. The victory moves Cincinnati (8-1-3) three points ahead of the idle New England Revolution atop the Eastern Conference standings.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.