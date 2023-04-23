Own-goal aids Montreal in 2-0 victory over Red Bulls

By The Associated Press
New York Red Bulls forward Cory Burke heads the ball as CF Montreal midfielder Ilias Iliadis follows behind during the first half of an MLS soccer game in Montreal, Saturday, April 22, 2023. (Allen McInnis/The Canadian Press via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Allen McInnis]

MONTREAL (AP) — Montreal used an own-goal by New York defender Andrés Reyes in the first half and a late goal by Mathieu Choinière to beat the Red Bulls 2-0. Montreal (2-6-0) grabbed the lead in the 25th minute thanks to Reyes and Choinière polished off the scoring in the second minute of second-half stoppage time. Montreal entered play with just three goals on the season with all of them coming in a 3-2 victory over the Philadelphia Union on March 18. Montreal was forced to play a man down after Ilias Iliadis received a red card in the 65th minute.

