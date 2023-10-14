Owens propels Texas Southern to 34-31 victory over Bethune-Cookman

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — LaDarius Owens rushed for 163 yards and three touchdowns to help Texas Southern hold off Bethune-Cookman 34-31. Owens had a 42-yard scoring run with 60 seconds left in the first quarter to give Texas Southern (2-4, 1-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference) a 10-0 lead. Owens scored from a yard out and Jacob Williams returned a fumble 95 yards for a touchdown to give the Tigers a 24-7 lead late in the second quarter. It was 27-10 at the half. Bethune-Cookman (1-5, 0-3) got back in the game with a pair of third-quarter touchdown drives. Jimmie Robinson III capped a 16-play drive with a 2-yard TD run and Luke Sprague put the finishing touches on a 14-play drive when he ran it in from a yard out to get the Wildcats within 27-24 after three quarters.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.