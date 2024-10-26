Owens leads second-half comeback as Indiana State tops Southern Illinois 20-17 on Homecoming

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Elijah Owens threw for one touchdown and ran for the game-winning score, both in the fourth quarter, as Indiana State came back from a 17-0 deficit to beat Southern Illinois 20-17 in front of a Homecoming crowd celebrating the 100th anniversary of Terre Haute Memorial Stadium. Owens, a red-shirt freshman, was one of 30 players named to the Jerry Rice Award watch list on Tuesday.

