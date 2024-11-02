Owens, Lawrence have 2 touchdowns apiece to lift Indiana State to a 35-31 win over North Dakota

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Elijah Owens threw two touchdown passes, Plez Lawrence scored twice and Joey Shew added a pick-6 to help Indiana State defeat North Dakota 35-31. Shaw opened the scoring with a 20-yard interception return and Lawrence had a 53-yard touchdown run and a 39-yard TD reception in the third quarter to put the Sycamores on top 35-28. The Fighting Hawks drove to a field goal on the first play of the fourth quarter but the Sycamore defense held strong on North Dakota’s last two possessions. Maddix Blackwell knocked down a 4th-and-13 Hail Mary pass at the goal line with 14 seconds left. Owens was 12-of-18 passing for 163 yards while Lawrence had 100 yards on 14 carries. Simon Romfo was 18-of-26 passing with two touchdowns and an interception for North Dakota.

