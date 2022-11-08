Owens’ double-double sparks No. 18 Baylor women past Lamar

WACO, Texas (AP) — Jaden Owens had a career-high 12 assists to go with 11 points for her first career double-double and No. 18 Baylor pulled away for an 88-50 season-opening win over Lamar on Monday night.

Missouri transfer Aijha Blackwell and freshman Bella Fontleroy both added 17 points for the Bears, who used a 7-0 run early in the second quarter and a 9-0 late to go up 47-31 at halftime.

Baylor shot 48.5% and forced 21 turnovers that produced 20 points.

Lamar shot 32% in the second half and finished just 3 of 12 behind the 3-point line.

Akasha Davis led the Cardinals with 13 points and eight rebounds.

Baylor guard Jaden Owens (10) reaches for the ball with Lamar guard Alyiah Craft, right, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Waco, Texas. (Rod Aydelotte/Waco Tribune-Herald via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rod Aydelotte Baylor guard Sarah Andrews, left, looks to shoot over Lamar forward NJ Weems in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Waco, Texas. (Rod Aydelotte/Waco Tribune-Herald via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rod Aydelotte Previous Next

